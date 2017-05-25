Strange and mystical Borders folk tale

The ancient tale of Thomas the Rhymer is brought to life in Darnick on May 26.

An evening of magical folk and autobiographical tales from the heart and from the Borders, is presented with humour, honesty and poignancy. Dan Serridge and James Spence come from either side of the border, each with their own special connection to that most elusive of characters, Thomas the Rhymer.

Join them on their powerful journey with Thomas and listen to how their lives and stories intertwine with the mystical and poignant folk tales of the border region.

First performed at TradFest in Edinburgh last year to much acclaim, this performance weaves together Borders folk tales with folk music from across the land. Featuring the music and ballads from the musician Tom Kane, a post-show discussion will follow the performance.

Performance starts at 7pm at the Smith Memorial Hall, Darnick. Tickets £5 on the door.