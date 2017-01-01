Hawick News

Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Scotland

Environment
Remember to keep your pets healthy this winter.

Snow flurries no fun for small furries warn vets

News
70% of construction workers say they like their job and 65% say they like their managers.

More than 1 in 3 employees in Scotland hate their job and their managers

News 2
Heavy rain
8c
2c

Rise in festive drink drivers

News

Do you know what a credit score means?

News 1

Mini-film promoting rescue dog adoption goes viral

News

Charity urges meningitis awareness

News
Organisations that work with homeless people and give housing support to vulnerable people will benefit from �1.65m of Scottish Government funding.

Funding for housing projects announced

News
Davie was a hit with viewers.

‘Motorhead Davey’ from BBC’s The Council dies

News 3
Hawicks victory is signed, sealed and delivered as Kyle Brunton touches down

Greens make it Gala occasion as they put down a marker

Rugby
Hawick skipper Bruce McNeil lifted the Skelly Cup last time out with win over Jed-Forest and now wants another victory over Gala this weekend

CHANCE FOR GREENS SHOOTS OF RECOVERY

Rugby
Aitchison scores the first of his hat-trick for Gala

Five-star Gala too good as they gain revenge against Royalists

Football
Greens skipper Bruce McNeil (right) proudly holds the Skelly Cup for his Hawick team with Jed-Forest captain Gregor Young after a hard-fought match

Festive cheer for Greens after thrilling cup victory

Rugby

Hawick heroics send the fans home happy

Rugby

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Sport 1

Greens looking for a show of strength on Boxing Day

Rugby

No capital gains as Greens are given a reality check

Rugby
Holly and Tracey Crawford at the Bonchester meet.

Bonchester plays host to hunt on Hogmanay

Lifestyle
Entries from statutory records have been released onto ScotlandsPeople - the family history website operated by the National Records of Scotland.

Latest birth, death and marriage records released

News 1
Summerland, folk duo comprising of Sophie Armstrong and Gary Shearer

Versatile and talented duo Summerland

Music

Quiz: Can you spell better than a 9-year-old?

Lifestyle

Warning over ‘convincing’ fake Amazon emails

Lifestyle
Lifestyle