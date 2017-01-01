Hawick News

30p charge for using Hawick’s public toilets agreed by council chiefs

Politics
Hawick councillors Stuart Marshall and, right, Watson McAteer.

Councillors in clear over letter to newspaper

News
A group of students at the summit of Cairngorm.

Scottish mountain safety scheme for students is expanded

News
First chores of British children revealed

News

Life skills passed on by grandparents in Scotland

News

How much will a mid-life crisis cost?

News

Latest festival date reveals Borders band do like to be beside seaside

Music
Adam Lang, head of communications and policy at Shelter Scotland.

The health implications of fuel poverty in Scotland revealed in new report

News
Matty Douglas was told heartbreaking news by doctor that he had to stop playing rugby

Putting your body on the line every week comes at a price

Rugby

Super Scots finish third after win

Rugby
Linlithgows Mochrie attempts to stop a Hawick charge

Quins’ class shows as they turn on the style

Rugby
Galas Rob Louw is up for it during his sides win over Hawick at Netherdale at the weekend

Greens take their eye off the ball

Rugby

Hat-trick for Hawick at Kelso’s first P2P meeting of the season

More Sport

Linden gain their revenge over rivals with scintillating show

Rugby

Quins end 10-year jinx at Hallhill with a fine away win

Rugby

Royalists lording it up in cup again

Football
Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil live in Edinburgh at Hogmanay.

Radiohead, Biffy Clyro and Kasabian to headline new Scottish festival

Music
Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison on stage in Edinburgh at Hogmanay.

Latest festival date reveals Borders band do like to be beside seaside

Music
90's boyband Five.

Boyband Five set to perform in Hawick

Music
Some parents are struggling to balance household chores with quality time for their children.

Parents taking more time for chores than children

Lifestyle
The Royal Lochnagar Distillery will be one of 12 facilities open during International Scotch Day.

Launch of first International Scotch Day

Lifestyle
Bands from schools across Scotland will compete in Edinburgh next month.

Championships attract record entry

Lifestyle
Rugby
Murray and Burrell in Galashiels.

Hawick businesses hopeful of being paid £60,000 owed by failed building firm

Business
Trustees' chairman Jenni Green with staff at the Almond Tree cafe in Hawick.

£22,000 boost on menu for Hawick community cafe

Business
Philip Kerr looking towards Wauchope West, another proposed wind farm site near Hawick.

Wind farm firm under fire over negative report on Hawick

Environment
A lack of knowledge when it comes to heating the home could end up costing homeowners money.

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
Sian Snowdon at Hawick Youth Centre.

The heat is on for Hawick youth centre, thanks to £10,000 Lotto grant

News