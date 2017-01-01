Hawick News

Search

Concern as cancer screening hits 10-year low

Health
Help is at hand for Fifers who are drowning in debt.

Advice and support for Fifers struggling with debt worries

News
The poll is being organised by the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.

Votes sought in Scottish nature photography poll

News
Cloudy
3c
0c

Scottish home sellers pay out £156 million in the great commisery sleepwalk

News

‘Bedtime stories for adults’ prove online hit

News

Stretch of Mansfield Road to be closed

Business

X95 service safe, say bus bosses

News
Eileen Paris in The Exchange bar.

Dalton’s is best bar none for ale quality

News
Those who borrowed to fund their festivities expect to have paid it back by May.

Christmas costs expected to reach until spring

News
Hawicks Fraser Renwick shows some nifty footwork during his sides victory over Glasgow Hawks.

HAWICK IN HURRY TO SEE OFF CURRIE

Rugby
Hawicks Shawn Muir is a hard man to bring down as he shows his strength during the weekend win over Glasgow Hawks.

Greens get timely boost in drop fight

Rugby
Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

Rugby 2

EXCLUSIVE: Hawick chief tackles issues facing Greens

Rugby

Royalists start the new year in some style with derby delight

Football

Event’s future looks bleak after MSA blow

More Sport

Greens make it Gala occasion as they put down a marker

Rugby

CHANCE FOR GREENS SHOOTS OF RECOVERY

Rugby
Brendan Cole is returning to Scotland with his new show

All Night Long is ‘Strictly’ the hottest ticket in town

Whats on

Opportunity for all young musicians

Music

Revealed: The bad spending habits leaving Scots skint

Lifestyle

10 most complained-about adverts in 2016

Lifestyle
The Great Tapestry of Scotland is being exhibited at New Lanark from October 20 to November 23. Entry to view the tapestry is free, and visitors can receive 10 per cent off New Lanark Visitor Centre tickets with their Great Tapestry admission ticket. It is open 10am to 5pm daily (last entry 4pm). Official opening of the Tapestry on Wednesday, October 22, 2014. Pics by freelancer Sarah Peters

Opposition to £6.8m centre continuing

News
Hawick councillor Davie Paterson examines the green waste dumped near Hawick Rugby Club.

Anger over green waste dumped near Hawick recycling centre

Environment
Hawick councillor George Turnbull at St Leonard's Racecourse.

Revamp of Hawick track looks to be a racing certainty

News
Mansfield Road diversion route.

Stretch of Mansfield Road to be closed

Business
The new Lidl supermarket in Hawick is nearing completion.

New supermarket to open in Hawick next month

News
Netflix users have been contacted recently by email scammers.

Warning over Netflix scam

Crime
First Borders bus on X95 service.

X95 service safe, say bus bosses

News