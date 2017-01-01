Hawick News

Brain injury charity set to welcome new wheels

News
Legal affairs minister Annabelle Ewing.

Review of legal aid system launched

Politics
Supporting households in times of crisis

News 1

Dressing for success: how to secure a job in Scotland

News

Borders MP hits out at Donald Trump over travel ban order

News

Scotland home to the ‘world’s smallest museum’

News
The winners from the recent Scottish Policing Excellence Awards 2016.

Police Scotland celebrates country’s top officers and staff

News
Councillor Gordon Edgar, left, Scottish Borders Council's Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, with MSP Paul Wheelhouse during an inspection of works alongside the River Teviot in Hawick.

£3.8m handout will help cover cost of flood damage in Borders

News
Linlithgows Ralph Mochrie attempts to stop a Hawick charge

Quins’ class shows as they turn on the style

Rugby

Super Scots finish third after win

Rugby
Galas Rob Louw is up for it during his sides win over Hawick at Netherdale at the weekend

Greens take their eye off the ball

Rugby
Tom Hamilton jumps the last on Cave Hunter

Hat-trick for Hawick at Kelso’s first P2P meeting of the season

More Sport

Linden gain their revenge over rivals with scintillating show

Rugby

Quins end 10-year jinx at Hallhill with a fine away win

Rugby

Royalists lording it up in cup again

Football

Hawick looking to lay down marker

Rugby
90's boyband Five.

Boyband Five set to perform in Hawick

Music
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

POLL: Who is your favourite Doctor Who?

Arts
Frightened Rabbit are returning to Kendal Calling in the summer.

Frightened Rabbit, Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers among acts announced for 2017 Kendal Calling festival

Music 1

Take a trip back to your childhood in our trivia quiz

Lifestyle
Is the traditional family mealtime a thing of the past?

Is technology to blame for the demise of the dinner table?

Lifestyle 1
Murray and Burrell in Galashiels.

Hawick businesses hopeful of being paid £60,000 owed by failed building firm

Business
Philip Kerr looking towards Wauchope West, another proposed wind farm site near Hawick.

Wind farm firm under fire over negative report on Hawick

Environment
Trustees' chairman Jenni Green with staff at the Almond Tree cafe in Hawick.

£22,000 boost on menu for Hawick community cafe

Business
Councillor Davie Paterson on the path linking Moat Crescent to the Loan.

Elderly Hawick residents call for show of true grit

News
Hawick High Street.

Two more Hawick businesses shut up shop for good

News