Hawick News

Search

£22,000 boost on menu for Hawick community cafe

Business
Councillor Stuart Marshall beside the collapased wall in Dickson Street, Hawick.

Work to start next week on Hawick wall

News
A lack of knowledge when it comes to heating the home could end up costing homeowners money.

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
Cloudy
4c
3c

Family Factors are Still the Largest Influence When Moving House

News

Holidaying In The Canaries Increases Your Chances of Bumping Into Someone You Know

News

The heat is on for Hawick youth centre, thanks to £10,000 Lotto grant

News

Elderly Hawick residents call for show of true grit

News
Philip Kerr looking towards Wauchope West, another proposed wind farm site near Hawick.

Wind farm firm under fire over negative report on Hawick

Environment 1
Murray and Burrell in Galashiels.

Hawick businesses hopeful of being paid £60,000 owed by failed building firm

Business
Tom Hamilton jumps the last on Cave Hunter

Hat-trick for Hawick at Kelso’s first P2P meeting of the season

More Sport
Linden try to break through the Dalkeith defence again

Linden gain their revenge over rivals with scintillating show

Rugby

Quins end 10-year jinx at Hallhill with a fine away win

Rugby
Hawick Royal Albert proved too good for Whitehill Welfare at the weekend

Royalists lording it up in cup again

Football

Hawick looking to lay down marker

Rugby

ROYALISTS READY FOR SILVERWARE

Football

Greens brought down to earth as Currie are too hot to handle

Rugby

England star sees Hogg as real threat

Rugby
Frightened Rabbit are returning to Kendal Calling in the summer.

Frightened Rabbit, Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers among acts announced for 2017 Kendal Calling festival

Music 1
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Amythyst Kiah, outstanding Southern Gothic, alt-country blues singer/songwriter from Tennessee

Alt-country blues singer Amythyst Kiah is rising talent

Music
Is the traditional family mealtime a thing of the past?

Is technology to blame for the demise of the dinner table?

Lifestyle
Hawick film-maker Dawn Berry in Wilton Lodge Park.

Project will film year in the life of Wilton park

News

Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle
Murray and Burrell in Galashiels.

Hawick businesses hopeful of being paid £60,000 owed by failed building firm

Business
Philip Kerr looking towards Wauchope West, another proposed wind farm site near Hawick.

Wind farm firm under fire over negative report on Hawick

Environment
Councillor Davie Paterson on the path linking Moat Crescent to the Loan.

Elderly Hawick residents call for show of true grit

News
Stuart Hogg has been earmarked as Scotland's dangerman

England star sees Hogg as real threat

Rugby
The public toilets at Hawick's Common Haugh car park.

Spending a penny in Borders’ public toilets could soon cost 30p

News