Hawick News

Children give the lowdown on their dream homes.

Kids describe their dream homes

News
UK working parents can save more than �50 every week by sending their children to breakfast clubs.

School breakfast clubs a ‘lifeline’

News
Home energy advice for Scottish households

News

Scots are the biggest movie snackers!

News

Anger over green waste dumped near Hawick recycling centre

Environment 1

Last chance for youngsters to pipe up for Championships

News
60% of Scots would get a Friday feeling on Blue Monday by finding a fiver in their pocket.

Don’t let January 16 make you blue!

News
Scottish students are best in the UK for understanding financial jargon.

Scots students most financially savvy in the UK

News
Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

Rugby 2

EXCLUSIVE: Hawick chief tackles issues facing Greens

Rugby
Josh Morris sealed the win for Albert with the third goal

Royalists start the new year in some style with derby delight

Football
Floral tributes on Swinton village green following the death of three spectators during the Jim Clark Rally

Event’s future looks bleak after MSA blow

More Sport

Greens make it Gala occasion as they put down a marker

Rugby

CHANCE FOR GREENS SHOOTS OF RECOVERY

Rugby

Five-star Gala too good as they gain revenge against Royalists

Football

Festive cheer for Greens after thrilling cup victory

Rugby
Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Arts
Revamp of Hawick track looks to be a racing certainty

News 1

New Monopoly pieces could include emoji, dinosaur, duck and penguin

Lifestyle

Garden gnomes, prosthetic legs and an apple tree - all left behind in hotel rooms

Lifestyle
The new Lidl supermarket in Hawick is nearing completion.

New supermarket to open in Hawick next month

News
EXCLUSIVE: Hawick chief tackles issues facing Greens

Rugby
Employers’ bizarre excuses for underpaying staff

Business
Councillor Watson McAteer is hoping to see Bonchester Bridge's recycling bins moved back to their old home soon.

Bonchester Bridge recycling bin dispute nearing end

News