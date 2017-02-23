Dracula as you have never seen him before

Everyone knows the story of Dracula but Northumberland Theatre Company present a different version at Bowhill House with ‘Dracula…. The Travesty!’

The play, devised and created by NTC and Stewart Howson from the novel by Bram Stoker, is light, funny and daft but has some genuinely scary moments.

Appealing to family audiences (13+), it features all the elements of the original story - wolves, bats, and the Brides of Dracula - but with plenty of humour, music and audience interaction.

Stewart Howson quipped: “Fangs aint wot they used to be! It’s bats! There’s a lot at stake!”

You may have seen Dracula before but you will never have seen one like this.

Performance is on March 17 at 8pm at Bowhill Little Theatre, Selkirk. Tickets £12/£10 from www.borderevents.com or call 01750 22204. Alternative venues are Longformacus Village Hall on March 9, Castletoun House, Greenlaw on March 11 and Etal Hall on March 19.