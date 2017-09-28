Creative ageing festival Luminate

As part of Luminate, Scotland’s creative ageing festival, a number of events will be happening at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, and Heart of Hawick during October.
Acting Up Drama Workshops for ages 50+, offers a month’s fascinating exploration of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, with theatre director Clare Prenton, at Eastgate Theatre. It is a great opportunity to discuss the play’s themes, act them out and see it come to life from page to stage. First class is free, £7.50 thereafter.
Eastgate is also celebrating Luminate by presenting Bite Sized Entertainments; four lunchtime entertainments every Wednesday in October from 12.30–2pm. Each bite sized includes a light lunch and offers intriguing high-quality performances by musicians, a story teller, actors and a magician.
There’s also a chance to dance and take part in Still Moving with Sara Boles, classes for older people aiming to improve stability, strength and mobility in a fun and safe environment.
Heart of Hawick will be screening ‘Hotel Salvation’ on October 12 at 7pm, a charming, gently humorous and life-affirming drama set in contemporary India. It will be preceded by ‘Panorama of Calcutta from the River Ganges’, which is a one minute archive short film of Varanasi and the world’s earliest surviving footage of India (from 1899).
Full details from www.eastgatearts.com and www.heartofhawick.co.uk
