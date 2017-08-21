Nominations wanted for Scottish Cyber Awards

Scots are being urged to put themselves forward for an awards ceremony that recognises the country’s leading cyber security experts.

The Scottish Cyber Awards is encouraging individuals, businesses, academics and community groups across the length and breadth of the country to come forward and celebrate their pioneering work.

Hosted by the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), the awards will shine a light on innovative work and thinking across Scotland.

Organisers are particularly keen that efforts of those fulfilling Scotland’s digital potential outside the major cities and the central belt are given the recognition they deserve.

Mandy Haeburn-Little, chief executive of the SBRC, said: “Cyber-crime doesn’t respect traditional boundaries in any sense – with everyone potentially susceptible to criminal hackers.

“That borderless threat is also reflected in the remarkable cyber talent we have growing across Scotland and that does not exist solely in cities. For instance we know of great, innovative work taking place by businesses and individuals in rural communities helping boost security.

“If Scotland is to thrive in a digital world it is hugely important that the whole country is at the heart of our development and for the future health of our economy.

“That is why the Cyber Awards is looking to every corner of the country to recognise the contributions made to the industry.”

Categories include Leading Light Innovation Award, Collaboration with Police Scotland Award, Cyber SME defender of the year and Best New Cyber Talent.

Nominations are now open and winners will be decided by an expert panel of cyber specialists from across a number of sectors and will receive one of the specially designed awards.

John Whitehill, cyber security director for PwC in Scotland, said: ​“Good cyber security is not something that is region dependant. Regardless of where you live - it could be Ellon or Edinburgh, Galashiels or Glasgow, Dundee or Dumfries - cyber crime​ does not care for geography as threats can come from anywhere in the globe.

“That doesn’t just mean having a strong password and keeping software up to date - at home or in the business - it also means being aware of what you are sharing on social media and being aware of changes and new products. For example, developments such as Snap Map on Snapchat are hugely significant in terms of protecting online privacy and security.”

He added: “Ultimately, risks to your online identity are very separate from geography - we are all at risk.”

Following the significant demand of the 2016 inaugural awards, the ceremony has moved to a larger venue, and will take place at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Hotel on November 22.

The award categories also include: Best Cyber Start-Up, International Contribution to Cyber Security, Outstanding Woman in Cyber, Cyber Resilient Community Impact Awards, Cyber Evangelist of the Year and Cyber Security Teacher of the Year.

Four new categories have been introduced this year, and include: Leading Diversity in Cyber, Outstanding Cyber Team, Best Cyber Education Programme and Best Cyber Breakthrough.

Those looking to find out more can visit the awards’ bespoke website: www.scottishcyberawards.co.uk, where you can find full details of the awards,

sponsors, buy tickets and apply. Nominations close on Friday, September 8.