Toe-tapping evening from The Sorries

The Sorries are live at Wauchope Hall, Town Yetholm, on Saturday, May 6.

Comprising of Douglas Kay (vocals, guitar, bodhran, mandolin) and Martin Philip (vocals, guitar, bodhran). the duo sing, play and banter their way through a show inspired by the music of The Corries. performing a selection of tunes from that much-loved songbook as well as a few satirical comedy songs which cast a sardonic eye on present-day Scotland.

During the past decade Douglas Kay has honed his skills through tours to locations as diverse as Australia, Canada, South Africa and Europe, with performances alongside the likes of Amy MacDonald, KT Tunstall, Billy Bragg and Grammy Award winner Colin Hay. His extended travels have given him a wide range of influences and experiences which inform his performances.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from Yetholm Village Shop or contact Susan Stewart on 01573 420231.