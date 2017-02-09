Sensational singing sisters head for Ayton

Hartlepool duo, Liv’n’G (Olivia and Georgina), have only been performing together for a couple of years but have already amassed quite a following.

You will be hearing about these girls for sure, so catch them at Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, on February 18, and say you saw them there first.

The sisters recently wrote and recorded the charity single, ‘Our Superhero’ (a Christmas Wish), for Bradley Lowery, a brave young boy with terminal cancer. The single smashed into the Top 10, amongst the likes of Robbie Williams, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Zara Larsson and Matt Terry.

2017 looks to be a big year for Liv ‘N’ G, who are already well on the way to a debut E.P. as well as generating lots of industry interest and exciting projects.

The girls write their own material and also put their own sound on covers to create a fresh, urban sound. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets £5, available from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.