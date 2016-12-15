Rock legends snapped

A unique opportunity to see photographs of rock legends live in concert is available at the Kazmiranda Café, Berwick.

Featuring Annie Lennox, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Prince and many more, the debut exhibition, Rock Legends, by Iain White runs until January 14.

White, a renowned photographer with over 30 years experience, has captured stunning images of some of the biggest names in the music world.

Living and working as a freelance photographer in Edinburgh and Glasgow he documented a catalogue of rock superstars visiting these cities during the 80s and 90s.

His photographs were regularly published by national newspapers including The Scotsman, Guardian and Independent as well as several music magazines including NME and Kerrang.

He can still remember the shocked look of the editor of The Scotman’s Arts page when he introduced him to an image of Alice Cooper - snake and all! But the picture was published and Iain’s career was underway. He went on to photograph hundreds of live acts in the age before digital photography when you never knew if the focus or exposure was right until you were back in the office.

This remarkable archive of some of the world’s most iconic performers, personally selected and hand-printed by Iain, can be seen and purchased by the public. More information from www.themusicgallery.co.uk.