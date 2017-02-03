Radiohead, Biffy Clyro and Kasabian to headline new Scottish festival

Scottish festival-goers left disappointed by the cancellation of this year’s T in the Park festival have been given cause for cheer by the unveiling of a new festival boasting a line-up every bit as star-studded as the Perthshire event’s over the years.

Almost unpronounceably titled TRNSMT, it’s being held on Glasgow Green from Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9, and will be headlined by Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke at 2011's Glastonbury Festival.

Other acts on the bill include the 1975, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Belle and Sebastian, London Grammar, George Ezra, Two Door Cinema Club, Twin Atlantic, the Kooks, Blossoms and Circa Waves, with plenty more yet to be announced.

This will be Radiohead’s fourth show on Glasgow Green – following previous visits in June 2008 and two in September 2000 – but their first for nine years, their 2008 appearance having been the Oxfordshire alternative rock act’s last Scottish date.

The band’s latest album, last May’s A Moon Shaped Pool, was their ninth since forming in 1985 and their sixth No 1, after 1997’s OK Computer, 2000’s Kid A, 2001’s Amnesiac, 2003’s Hail to the Thief and 2007’s In Rainbows.

Kasabian, formed in Leicestershire in 1997, are also no strangers to the top of the charts, four of their five LPs having made it to No 1 – 2006’s Empire, 2009’s West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, 2011’s Velociraptor! and 2014’s 48:13.

This is the alternative rockers’ first visit to Glasgow since two shows in 2014, on the green in May and at the SSE Hydro in November, though they have played at T in the Park since, in 2015.

Having been formed in East Ayrshire in 1995, rock trio Biffy Clyro are more frequently to be seen live this side of the border than their fellow headliners and played in Glasgow no fewer than three times last year, at the SSE Hydro in November, at Bellahouston Park in August and at one of its HMV stores in July.

Two of the trio’s seven albums have been chart-toppers, 2013’s Opposites and last year’s Ellipsis.

DF Concerts boss Geoff Ellis, organiser of the new festival and also of T in the Park, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be bringing such a fresh new festival to Scotland. TRNSMT will bring together the best in live music, from global acts to the best cutting-edge artists on the King Tut’s stage, against the iconic skyline of Glasgow.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be announcing the rest of the line-up. There’s plenty more to come.”

Early-bird tickets went on sale today, February 3, at www.trnsmtfest.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk costing £59.50 for one day, £105 for two or £149 for three for standard entry and £99, £175 or £225 respectively for VIP admission.

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety added: “Glasgow lives and breathes live music.

“Our city has venues, events and – most importantly – crowds to match anywhere in the world.

“TRNSMT is already shaping up to be an exciting event that will add to that global reputation and become a big date in the city’s summer calendar.”