Oasis frontman among big names added to bill for Leeds Festival

The final line-up for this year’s Leeds Festival is now taking shape following the addition of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to its bill.

Gallagher will be second on the bill to Muse on the West Yorkshire three-dayer’s opening night, Friday, August 25, and will take to the stage on Sunday, August 27, at the Reading Festival, its sister event in Berkshire.

Eminem at 2013's Leeds Festival.

This year’s other headliners are US rapper Eminem and Leicestershire alternative rock act Kasabian, and they’ll be joined on the main stage at Bramham Park, near Wetherby, by Major Lazer, Korn, Blossoms, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Circa Waves, Vant and Jimmy Eat World.

Among the almost-countless acts gracing other stages at the Leeds Festival are the Hunna, Billy Talent, You Me at Six, Lethal Bizzle, Flume, Glass Animals, Marmozets, Haim, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, While She Sleeps, Black Lips, Goldie, Bear’s Den and Ash.

Manchester-born Gallagher, 44, has yet to release any solo material, although an album called As You Were is due out later this year, so Oasis classics and more recent material by Beady Eye are expected to account for much of his festival sets.

Muse, formed in Devon in 1994, have seven studio albums to their name, five of them chart-toppers – 2003’s Absolution, 2006’s Black Holes and Revelations, 2009’s The Resistance, 2012’s The Second Law and 2015’s Drones, their latest.

Kasabian at T in the Park in 2015.

Kasabian, formed in Leicester in 1997, have claimed the top spot with four of their five albums to date – 2006’s Empire, 2009’s West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, 2011’s Velociraptor! and 2014’s 48:13 – and their sixth LP, For Crying Out Loud, is due out next month.

Missouri-born Eminem, alias Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has topped the charts with six of his eight solo albums – 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, 2004’s Encore, 2009’s Relapse, 2010’s Recovery and 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 – and the 44-year-old has also racked up No 1s with the soundtrack to his 2002 film 8 Mile and the 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits.

Eminem has appeared at the Leeds Festival twice before, in 2001 and 2013; Muse five times, in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2011; and Kasabian three times, in 2004, 2005 and 2012. Gallagher has put in two previous appearances, with Beady Eye in 2011 and Oasis in 2000.

Leeds Festival weekend tickets are £205 and day tickets are £65, both plus booking fees. For details, go to www.leedsfestival.com