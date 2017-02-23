Kaela Rowan - once heard never forgotten

Kaela Rowan, known for her interpretations of exquisitely crafted folk songs and dynamic musical arrangements, will be at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on March 8.

Best known as lead singer with the influential Scottish band Mouth Music. She recorded four albums with the band and toured globally with them in the 1990s.

Much in demand for her beautiful voice, she has performed with Eliza Carthy Band, Karen Matheson, The Loveboat Big Band, The Bevvy Sisters and many more.

Kaela’s unique musical approach is fresh and vibrant and the song arrangements are innovative and moving. Her latest album, ‘The Fruited Thorn’, is a homage to all the amazing ballads and ballad singers of the past and present.

She is joined by her band, James Mackintosh on guitar and Ewan MacPherson on guitar, mandolin and jaw harp. Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14. More information from www.eastgatearts.com.