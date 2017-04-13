Hungrytown keep travelling west

String Theory Hawick presents the internationally-acclaimed American folk duo, Hungrytown.

The group, consisting of husband and wife Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, are currently on their 2017 Further West-World Tour of the UK.

How is the UK west of the US? Hungrytown’s tour started in January in Florida, went through the American south to California, continued onto New Zealand and will be here through April before returning to America, continuing west the whole time.

Hungrytown’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programmes, including the Independent Film Channel’s, Portlandia, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Neftlix’s recent hit comedy, Lady Dynamite, as well as in various documentaries and major sporting events.

Originally from the northeastern state of Vermont, Hungrytown have been touring professionally for nearly 15 years and are delighted to be on their tenth tour of the UK. Hungrytown’s third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 ‘Best of 2015’ lists.

Enjoy the music of this talented duo on Monday, April 24, at 7.30pm at Heart of Hawick.

Admission free.