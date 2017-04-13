Fast rising force on the folk scene

Dallahan exploded onto the traditional music scene in 2013 and since then have gone on to win award after award.

Playing at Eyemouth Hippodrome on Sunday, April 17, Dallahan will push and pull you along on a musical journey, artistically transcending from tender and delicate songs from Transylvania, to relentlessly punchy Irish dance tunes littered with funk grooves and everything in between.

Their music is heavily rooted in traditional Irish music, but with hugely diverse backgrounds and influences.

Following the release of their debut album, ‘When The Day Is On The Turn’, in 2014, which was highly praised by audiences and critics alike, the band toured extensively in North America and Europe, establishing themselves internationally as one of the most enthralling live shows.

Dallahan’s new release, ‘Matter Of Time’, showcases the sound that they have developed since their debut album’s release. They have expanded and developed their ideas, exploring more ambitious and artful musical avenues whilst maintaining the same open minded approach to traditional music.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £14. More information from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.