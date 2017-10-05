Eighties band still fizzing

Massive 80s pop band, Bucks Fizz, now rebranded as The Fizz, are back.

The band will be making an appearance at The Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, on Friday, October 20.

The Fizz is made up of three of the four original members of the group - Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston - as well as Bobby McVey and they have just released a new album, the F-Z of Pop.

Early in 1981, four complete strangers sat in the drawing room of a house in Fulham and were told: “you are now Bucks Fizz”.

In the eight weeks between that first meeting and appearing on ‘A Song for Europe’ on March 11, 1981, Bucks Fizz were hurled into a melee of rehearsing, recording, routining, styling, interviews and photography. All that hard work and effort was to pay dividends - they went on to win the Song For Europe and Eurovision Song Contest 1981 and became household names around the world.

With over 20 singles released over the next few years including three number ones, ‘My Camera Never Lies’, ‘Land Of Make Believe’ and of course, ‘Making Your Mind Up’, they sold in excess of 15 million records, spending 219 weeks in the UK charts alone! ‘Making Your Mind Up’ went to No 1 in nine countries!

Whatever you choose to call them, you are assured an exciting night of ‘80s pop.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £25 from www.buccleuchcentre.com.