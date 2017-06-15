Concert will mark pianist’s 70th birthday

On Saturday, June 24, in Melrose Parish Church, a concert will be given by two pianists and four singers to celebrate the 70th birthday of internationally renowned Borders’ pianist, John Bryden, and raising funds for two charities that help children in need across the world.

The programme will include works by Mozart, Schubert, Kenneth Leighton and Brahms, including the composer’s Liebeslieder. John will perform with Andrew Wendon. As the Dartington Piano Duo, they are well-known for their many appearances and recordings. They will be joined by soprano Collen Nicoll, mezzo-soprano Carole Clarke, baritone Ivor Klayman and tenor Jonathan Aldridge.

Of the charities supported, ‘Viva Together For Children’ is passionate about releasing children from poverty and child abuse while ‘War Child’ helps children in war-torn areas.

Starts 12 noon. Tickets at the door: £10. Free for accompanied children.