Big new sound for sublime folk duo

Scottish folk singer Emily Smith and New Zealand-born multi-instrumentalist Jamie McClennan bring their award-winning talents to Eastgate Theatre, Peebles.

Celebrating 15 years of making music together, their anniversary tour showcases a big new sound for the duo, with newly written songs paired with some of their old favourites.

Drawing on influences from the folk tradition, Americana and beyond, the couple’s sumptuous harmonies are layered over sizzling double guitars, fiddle and accordion giving the audience the impression of a much larger band.

Smith and McClennan first met in 2002 when Jamie made the move from New Zealand to Scotland. In the same year Emily was named BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

McClennan’s musical heritage is an eclectic mix of playing in surf, ceilidh, bluegrass and pipe bands making him the versatile performer he is today.

The couple have released seven studio albums; most recently, Songs For Christmas, in 2016.

Having toured most countries in the world they are one of the most vibrant duos on the UK folk scene today.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.eastgatearts.com.