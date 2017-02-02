Adriana Lets Out The Dark

Adriana Spina debut’s her new album in a free show at Hawick.

Independent singer and songwriter Adriana will be performing a headline set at String Theory in Hawick on Monday, February 6.

Having been a guest performer on two occasions in the last 12 months, the organisers were keen to have her back as a headliner to support the release of her second studio album.

With tracks already gaining support from BBC Radio Scotland (including Janice Forsyth, Iain Anderson), Let Out The Dark is released on Adriana’s own Ragged Road label on March 24, but the audience at String Theory will be able to hear the album tracks performed acoustically at this exclusive show.

Adriana released her critically acclaimed debut album, Never Coming Home, in 2011, which featured guest performances from legends of the Scottish music scene Donald Shaw (Capercaillie) and David Scott (Pearlfishers).

Adriana has in the past shared the stage with Sheryl Crow, Paolo Nutini and Eddi Reader, to name only a few. She has gained the support of legendary music impresario Alan McGee, and performed at two of his shows to date, with more planned.

Most recently she supported Joan Armatrading on the Scottish dates of her world tour, culminating in a storming performance at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Monday’s String Theory show is in Heart of Hawick, music starts at 7.30pm.