Traquair House hosts magical medieval fayre

Traquair Medieval Fayre is an unbeatable mix of medieval entertainment from jousting to jesters.

The fayre will take place in the grounds of Scotland’s oldest inhabited house on the weekend of May 26 and 27.

This year the event grows more international with record numbers of re-enactors, entertainers and traders coming from across Europe to entertain and recreate life in medieval times.

As always the spectacle of jousting down the great grassed avenue of Traquair is a must see, with shows from Jousting Scotland and the military camp of the Douglas retinue will be providing displays of cannon firing, archery and military preparation.

In front of the house, combat displays with knights in armour, a medieval melée and tournée will take place with some dazzling displays of fighting tactics and drama.

Walk into the old walled garden and be transported back 500 years with medieval traders, music from wandering minstrels, a fire blowing Italian jester, a medieval Galoshins play and even learn how to train your dragon.

Discover how chainmail is made, how ancient medicines are mixed and even see instruments of medieval torture. Crafts include a medieval forge, willow working, green working and wool carding and dyeing among many others.

There are a number of activities to participate in from have-a-go long bow archery, or kids can make their own sword and shield and take part in the children’s army.

Take a walk down to the woods with Mistress Quill to hear some stories from ancient times or take a look at some wonderful birds of prey and see falconry displays throughout the day.

Included in the ticket is an opportunity to see round the house and learn about Traquair’s connection with Mary, Queen of Scots and the early Scottish kings and queens.

After all that activity you might be in need of refreshments so a pint of Traquair’s ye olde festival ale, brewed exclusively for the weekend, a delicious hog roast and other tasty food should set the seal on a terrific weekend. Tickets and more details from www.traquair.co.uk.