Summer dance academy

For those who fancy a fling, or those who’s tastes are of a more contemporary nature, Live Borders Dance Academy has something to offer all young dancers in the region this summer.

Working in partnership with the Live Borders Sports Academy, which will be held at Heriot Watt University in Galashiels on August 6-9, the Dance Academy are offering selected young dancers, the opportunity to work with highly acclaimed professional dance artists.

This year’s residency will be led by Edinburgh based dance company Room 2 Manoeuvre. The company produces high quality work that entertains and challenges audiences and is characterised by its thematic and humorous nature.

Alongside daily contemporary technique classes and creative sessions, the aspiring young dancers will take part in taster sessions in various dance forms, engage in an integrated dance and disability session and receive workshops in Health and Wellbeing and Careers in Dance looking at professional performance, teaching and choreography.

The four-day residency, costing £235, offers young people the chance to experience intensive training and creativity whilst working towards a final public performance alongside the professional dancers from R2M on August 9 at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels.

Audition takes place on Sunday, July 23. Telephone 01750 726400 or email artservice@liveborders1.org.uk for more information.