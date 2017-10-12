Show off your masterpiece at Borders Art Fair

The deadline for artists to apply to take part in the next Borders Art Fair is fast approaching.

Applications need to be in by October 20 for consideration by the selection panel, who welcome any visual artists, professional or otherwise, to take part.

Borders Art Fair 2018 is set to be the biggest and best yet, and will take place from March 15-18 at Springwood Park, Kelso. Over 60 artists and galleries will be exhibiting, where there will also be a wide range of artist-led workshops, demonstrations and talks.

The fair is set to become the biggest visual arts event in the area, and already has some of the region’s finest artists taking part, including Andrew Mackenzie (president of Visual Arts Scotland), Susan Ryder RP NEAC, Helen Tabor and many more.

The organisers encourage Borders artists to apply, to take advantage of the shared audience, marketing and networking opportunities. More details at www.bordersartfair.com.