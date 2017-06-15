Junior dancers triumph in Peebles

The Junior School from the Borders-based ‘Fiona Henderson School of Dance’ took to the stage at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on June 3-4 for two sell-out performances of their ‘Dare to Dance’ show.

Over 90 pupils aged from five to 11 years performed a wide range of dances including Highland, Ballet, Tap and Modern styles in their annual showcase performance which is the highlight of their school year.

FHSD school principal and artistic director, Fiona Henderson: “I was so proud of all the Junior School pupils at their show.

They put on great performances and the teachers were delighted that the children rose to the occasion and gave their audiences a show to remember.”

The dancing school which was established in 1985 with just five pupils, has grown steadily.

Its ethos is to provide quality tuition in a safe and fun environment to encourage children to love to dance.

For more information visit www.fionahendersondance.co.uk.