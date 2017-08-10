Get moving with Dudendance

Have your say

An award-winning dance company will be holding a workshop for young people in Selkirk this weekend.

Dudendance, whose work defies categorisation, crossing the boundaries betwen theatre, dance and narrative, have performed to great acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival.

Now, the Aberdeenshire-based company are giving young people aged 12+ the chance to take part in a three-hour physical exploration of movement, theatre and mask work.

Playing with everyday, natural movements, participants will build pictures of domestic lives through different ages. They will find out about creating atmosphere and developing stories through theatre and trust games, improvisation and voice work.

The workshop takes place on Sunday, August 13, at The Studio on the Green, Selkirk.

For more information, call The Studio on the Green on 01750 21997, or email Sara Best at sara@sarabestdesigns.co.uk

Dudendance will be returning to Selkirk this autumn to perform at the YES Arts Festival, which takes place from September 14-17.

For more information, see www.yesartsfestival.com.