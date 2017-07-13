Creative fun for children at national modern art gallery

This summer the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh will be a great destination for children and families, with a wide range of free outdoor activities taking place.

Following the huge success of the art-themed children’s play areas in recent years – the MC Escher maze and Surrealist play park - this year there will be two new features, one at each of the two adjacent sites on Belford Road - Modern One and Modern Two.

At Modern One there will be a series of multi-coloured wendy houses for children to explore, play hide and seek, or just hang out in, inspired by the Nathan Coley’s amazing artwork The Lamp of Sacrifice, which comprises 286 cardboard models of Edinburgh’s churches, mosques, synagogues and meeting places.

At Modern Two, there is a multi-coloured play installation inspired by the theme of buildings and cities, and designed specially for younger children to explore, build and add to. It will feature an interactive wall, with a number of games, including a giant marble run and building blocks.

From July 16 to August 13 there will also be free informal, drop-in activities every day at Modern Two between 2 and 4pm. The ‘Wee Builders Club’ will focus on creative play and building, with freelance artists on hand to help younger visitors (ages 2-5) create buildings and towns of their own. This will be an exciting and fun opportunity for young children and their grown-ups to play creatively and experiment with a wide range of materials.

At Modern One there will also be daily indoor activities on the same dates. Children will help to create a giant 3-D landscape inspired by the American Pop artist Ed Ruscha (whose work is currently on display at Modern One) and a large construction site mural.

The highlight will be two special, free Family Days on July 16 and August 13 (12–4pm) when there will be a chance to try out all our activities both outdoors and indoors.