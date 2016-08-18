Butcher creates white Twix sausage

A butcher in the north east of Scotland has given his customers some food for thought with his new range of weird and wonderful sausages.

Gavin McIntosh, of Rosehearty butcher I J McIntosh, has created a few daring new flavours of sausage - including White Twix, Santa Burns (Turkey and Haggis), Meatfeast and Pork and Smokey Maple Bacon.

And yes, White Twix really does contain white twix - and turkey.

Talking about the inspiration for his chocolate based sausage Gavin said: “It came from nowhere really.

“We just decided that we were going to get creative.”

The new range of sausages were available at the last Super Saturday market in Fraserburgh and he said Brochers were eating them up.

Gavin said: “They were getting good feedback from our last Super Saturday, they’re all doing well.”

The butcher will be back at next month’s Super Saturday with a whole new batch of creations - though he’s keeping them to himself for now.

Gavin said: “I think they could be even more crazy.”