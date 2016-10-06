Quins turn on the style for the fans

Hawick Harlequins 69

Dunbar 14

Dunbar visited Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday sitting on top of East League 1, having won all four of their matches this season with a bonus point.

The Quins were looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at North Berwick and set the tone for the rest of the match playing 15-man rugby at pace from the outset.

Neil Douglas opened the scoring after two minutes, showing his experience by spotting a gap in the defence and going over for a clever try from a tap penalty which Scott Peffers converted.

The home pack laid a solid platform at both set piece and the breakdown. Jordan Hyslop picked up from the base of the scrum and run strongly for the second try and after the forwards turned over at a ruck, good interplay between centres Scott Peffers and Ross Anderson led to Anderson going over for a fine team try. Peffers added the extra points.

The Quins backs finished the first half playing more open rugby. Sam Bandeen scored two tries in the last five minutes before the interval and Peffers converted both for a 35-0 lead at half-time. Even the most optimistic home supporter wouldn’t have predicted such a big a lead.

The players were keen to start the second half strongly and within three minutes, Jordan Hyslop run hard into the Dunbar 22 for Sam Bandeen to complete a hat trick for the second match in a row.

More good handling by the backs led to captain Gavin Douglas adding the next try, showing his class dummying and jinking through the defence. Ross Lothian made an immediate impact after only five minutes on the field. He scored arguably the best try of the match, catching a misplaced clearance kick and running in from 30 metres for a fine individual try in the corner.

The home players were enjoying with a variety of attacking options and a clever Neil Anderson kick from inside his own half was gathered by Peffers, who carried the ball into the opposition 22 and popped the ball inside for Lee Martin to score his first try of the season.

Martin was on a roll and scored his second try of the match 10 minutes later, after a neat break by Neil Anderson.

Good interplay between forwards and backs led to the last Quins try of the match for Scott Peffers, who added his seventh conversionh.

Dunbar went over for their second try to complete the scoring shortly before the final whistle.

The Quins players worked really hard for the full 80 minutes, entertaining their supporters. All 19 players contributed to an impressive performance which will give the coaches a few selection headaches for Saturday’s match away to Linlithgow.

Hawick Harlequins: G. Lothian, N. Douglas, R. Anderson, S. Peffers, S. Bandeen, G. Douglas (Capt), N. Anderson, D. Johnstone, A. Douglas, I. Thomson, K.McNeil, S. Mabon, L. Nichol, J. Hyslop , G. Rodgerson, I. Elliot, R. Lothian, L. Martin, S. Anderson