Quins leave it late to snatch the victory

Hawick Quins 27 Duns 20

Quins hosted Border rivals Duns last Saturday and eneded up with a 27-20 victory to send them into the BT Border Shield Final and keeps them second in East League 1.

The Baker Street men had to dig in deep and show that they could grind out a win and came from behind to steal the points.

Quins took an early three-point lead through the boot of Scott Peffers. The visitors replied almost immediately and levelled the game with a penalty of their own to make it 3-3.

The Duns defence was physical and got in the faces of the Quins attackers, and although the forward ball carriers were willing, nothing was working with knock-ons and lack of support play keeping the Quins pegged in their own half.

With captain Gav Douglas missing from the backline, things looked flat and they were unable to play the wide flashy game that’s given so much success this year.

Unable to keep possession or have any territory, Duns took full advantage, scoring a couple of tries both of them converted to take a 17-3 lead.

Duns had a chance to go into the break further in front but they missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

After a good, old fashioned rollocking at half-time, the Quins came back out a different team and soon got back in the game.

After some impressive phases from the forwards, Steven Mabon crashed over for the Quins first try. Peffers added the extras to make it 17-10 to the visitors.

Quins were on the rampage and took little or no time at all in scoring a second, this time through winger Sam Bandeen, Peffers this time failed to convert.

After a dreadful first half the Baker Street men were now back in the game after 10 mins of the second half but were still 17-15 down.

Influential back row Ricki Kiore added some power into the Quins pack and his strong running against a tiring Duns defence got them in front when he bulldozed over in the corner. Again Peffers failed to convert. Quins were 20-17 up now and looking sharp and were a much-improved side from the poor start.

However Duns managed to win a controversial penalty which was kicked to bring the game all square at 20-20 with seven minutes to go.

The Quins had only one thing on there mind and that was getting the win, but when Peffers missed a poor drop goal attempt it seemed extra-time was looming.

But when the evergreen veteran Neil Douglas was giving the shout of penalty advantage he dinked a kick into the Duns 22 which was tipped back by Peffers into the hands of winger Adam Hall, who ran in for a rather lucky try to win the match. Peffers added the conversion to make the final score 27-20.

Hall was delighted with his match winner and said: “Its good to finally get a lucky try like that to win a match, usually its us that get the bad luck but it felt great to get the winner and get into the Border Shield Final.”

Quins dug in deep and showed some grit and determination to fight back and snatch a win from a stuffy Duns side. The Hawick side travel to Forresters tomorrow looking for another win to cap off a good 2016.