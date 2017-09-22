NO NEED TO HIT THE PANIC BUTTON YET

Still no league win for Hawick, but head coach Darren Cunningham insists belief is flowing through his squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Heriot’s.

Cunningham cites a lack of trust as a cause for his side’s current position on the BT Premiership table, but he believes he is not ready to call every remaining game a “must-win” and feels it is not if but when his side will record their first league victory.

“We’ve not had the best of starts and we obviously would have wanted more from our two home games, but it’s not panic stations yet, there is still a lot of rugby to play and I am confident in the boys,” said Cunningham.

“I think our major issue is that a lot of guys still don’t fully trust one another to make the tackle or fill in the gaps during games.

“That is something we knew would be an issue as so many new faces came in during the summer.

“These things take time and we are working hard every training session to make sure the trust grows and these mistakes that are costing us begin to disappear.”

In their first three games of the season Hawick have managed to score 11 tries, the fourth most in the division, but have conceded an eye-watering 14, only slightly better than Watsonians who have conceded 16.

Wasting little time in rectifying those alarming defensive statistics and aiming to prevent further catastrophe, the Greens announced this week former Gala RFC head coach George Graham has joined the club as an assistant, primarily focusing on the defensive side of the ball along with scrum and breakdown training. “George has been with us this week and took a big contact session with the squad on Tuesday night which went really well,” added Cunningham.

“I asked George a couple of weeks ago to come on board. This isn’t a panic move or anything like that, it’s a move that hopefully takes the load off myself and Craig [Hamilton] and helps gets us to where we want to be.”

The addition of Graham comes as the Greens prepare for a trip to Goldenacre on Saturday to face 2015 and 2016 Premiership champions, Heriot’s.

Cunningham is bracing his charges for a physically tough battle, admitting his side are underdogs, but believes Heriot’s are not as invincible as they once were.

He said: “I fully understand that we are the underdogs going into this game but really I think we go there fully capable of earning a result.”

