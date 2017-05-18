HIGH FIVES FOR HAWICK COACH

Hawick have moved quickly to tie up deals for five new players as they aim to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

After guaranteeing their place in next seasons BT Premiership, following their victory over Edinburgh Accies in the relegation/promotion play-off’s, Hawick have moved swiftly to bolster their squad ahead of the 2017/18 season with the addition of five new signings.

Former Glasgow Warriors, Borders Reivers, Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland internationalist Craig Hamilton is among the new arrivals, alongside former Teri Nicky Little, Kelso centre Dom Buckley, Gala hooker Matt Carryer and Carlisle backrower Guy Graham.

The signings come as the Mansfield Park outfit rebuild their squad after a relegation threated 2016/17 season.

“I am not here to say these moves turn us from a bottom-four side into a top-four side ,but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Greens captain Bruce McNeil who, along with head coach Darren Cunningham and the club, helped tempt the new signees into becoming Greens players.

“In previous years, we have been a bit slow, fuddling about two weeks before the season starts trying to find players. We have learnt from our mistakes and hopefully these boys make us a much stronger outfit for next season.”

Hamilton joins Hawick from Falkirk, where the lock has been playing following his stint with French side Tarbes Pyrenees Rugby, while Carryer, who was recently nominated player’s player of the year at Gala, Little, Buckley and Graham all bring an edge McNeil hopes are game changers. It’s a great statement, we are showing we mean business heading into the new season,” added McNeil.

“Dom [Buckley] was Kelso’s captain, Nicky [Little] is a Hawick lad and knows what we’re about, Guy [Graham] is only 18 years old and is keen to take his game to a new level, Matt [Carryer] potentially gives us the best two hookers in the division with him and Fraser [Renwick]. Hammy [Hamilton] brings a wealth of experience and at 6ft 8 he a perfect target in the lineouts.

“Making these moves now gives us time to build our systems and make sure we are all up-to-speed on how we want to play next season.”