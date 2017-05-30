HAWICK PAIR TO FACE ALL BLACKS

Scotland’s Under-20 World Championship campaign kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) and two of Hawick’s young stars will be hoping to make their mark on the international stage.

As the British and Irish Lions’ departure for New Zealand garners most of the rugby headlines, the under-20 Rugby World Championships kick-off has snuck under the radar.

The competition was officially opened on Sunday with all the team captains meeting at this year’s hosts, Georgia, capital city Tbilisi, ahead of Wednesday’s first round matches.

The young Scots have finished eighth the previous two championships and have been drawn alongside New Zealand, Ireland and Italy in Pool B this time around.

Hawick stars Fraser Renwick and Darcy Graham, who shone at last year’s competition, have both been included in Scotland’s starting XV by head coach John Dalziel for their pool opener against five-time winners New Zealand ‘Baby Blacks’ at the AIA Arena in Kutaisi, Georgia on Wednesday.

“We’ve named an exciting side for the tournament opener and we’re hoping they’ll go out there and express themselves from the offset,” said Dalziel.

“There’s no playing down the enormity of the challenge we face going up against New Zealand first. A good core of their squad will have played to a very high standard domestically and they’re likely to bring that experience into tomorrow’s [Wednesday’s] game.”

One of the stand-out performers for Hawick during this season’s BT Premiership and for Scotland during the Six Nations, Renwick, will start at hooker, while Edinburgh-bound Graham makes his ninth start for the under-20s on the right wing.

“We’re looking forward to playing New Zealand,” said Graham.

“We know what they are like now. A lot of them have played Super Rugby so we know it’s going to be a good challenge. We had Australia last year and came out with a win. It’s a big game, but we’re looking forward to it.”