Hawick looking to lay down marker

Hawick’s BT Cup third round showdown with Gala at Netherdale on Saturday can show the Greens maintain a crucial phycological edge over their Premiership relegation rivals while providing a timely morale boost after last weekend’s horror show.

Hawick and Gala are arguably enduring one of the worst collective seasons in their recent histories.

The two clubs are currently battling it out at the foot of the BT Premiership table with one guaranteed to drop down to National Division one while the other will face a one game relegation play-off. It is a far cry from challenging for a place in the Premiership’s inaugural play-offs just two years ago.

The two do not face-off in what will be a relegation decider until February 11, but Saturday’s BT Cup contest for a place in the fourth round remains ultra-important for the Greens to maintain a slight edge over their rivals while also bouncing back from a disappointing loss to Currie last weekend.

“Saturday is very important for a lot of reasons, none more so than bouncing back from last weekend’s disappointing loss to Currie,” said Teri full-back Ali Weir.

“We know we didn’t perform to our best last weekend, so this time out we need to right those wrongs and get ourselves back on track. Gala are no easy team, especially on their home turf. Yes, we might have put 50 points on them in the Border League earlier this month but that result means nothing. It is a new game and they will be going full bore, just like us, to earn a result.

“We know the league game between us looms with relegation on the line, but Saturday is the cup and it gives us a bit of respite from the pressures of the Premiership to go out and express ourselves a bit more. The league is number one, paramount to us, but a cup run would be brilliant and something I know the boys really wan after a tough season.”

In East Regional Division one, Hawick Harlequins host Linlithgow with an eye to closing the gap between them and league leaders Murrayfield Wanderers, while, in East Division Two, Hawick Linden hope to follow up last weekend’s big win over Dalkieth with another against Trinity Accies.

