Greens shake off worry as they get win over Currie

Hawick 27

Currie 26

One week on from their humiliating defeat at Old Anniesland Hawick bounced back to form in recording their second win this season in the BT Premiership to keep hopes alive of retaining their top tier status.

“Obviously last week was a bad week. I’ve never really seen that before from a Hawick team.” admitted the Hawick head coach, Nikki Walker.

He added : “We had an honest chat and put in a lot of hard work during the week and we saw the result today in our performance.” said Nikki Walker, Hawick’s head coach.

Hawick always knew they had a good chance against fellow strugglers, Currie, another club without moneyed backers and another, too, that has not had a generous allocation of professional players this season.

Last Saturday both clubs had the services of pro players, and significantly an equal distribution of one each, Hawick fielding Edinburgh’s Jack Cosgrove and Currie Glasgow’s Jarrod Firth. For Hawick the arrival of Cosgrove was timely given the injury-enforced absence of Shaun Muir.

In the event Cosgrove contributed handsomely, shoring up the Hawick scrum and scoring one of the Greens’ three tries. But this was not at all a one-man show. Hawick’s forwards after a difficult first half warmed to the task and secured enough ball to give their creative backs chances to play attacking rugby.

Hawick looked at their best when they put the ball through the hands, and at their most ineffective when they handed possession back to their opponents with poor kicking, largely responsible for the alarming territorial and possession statistics in the first half that suggested Currie might engulf the Greens.

Strong Hawick defence, however, limited Currie to just two first half tries, scored by winger Ben Robbins and centre Cameron Hutchison, both converted by stand-off James Bywater that gave the Malleny Park side a 14-0 lead.

But just before half time Hawick showed their capabilities by retaining possession through the phases, making inroads into the Currie 22m area and then finishing strongly with a well taken try by skipper Bruce McNeil, full back Ali Weir kicking the conversion goal.

Two Weir penalties and his conversion of a try by Jack Cosgrove gave Hawick a 20-14 advantage but a Harvey Elms try converted by Bywater restored Currie’s advantage, only for Wesley Hamilton to cross for a converted try after Weir and the impressive Michael Robertson had combined to create the score.

Hamilton’s try gave Hawick a 27-21 lead but in a dramatic injury-time finish Currie’s slick handling created an overlap on the right for winger Cameron Gray to score his side’s fourth and bonus point try to bring Currie within a point of Hawick.

Bywater’s conversion went wide but the young stand-off was given a second chance to add the extras after Hawick had displayed ‘ungentlemanly’ conduct by shouting as the kick was taken. Sadly for Bywater and Currie the second attempt went wide, leaving Hawick relieved but delighted winners.