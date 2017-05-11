GREENS END THE SEASON ON HIGH

Darcy Graham, Fraser Renwick and a host of Teri stand-outs were honoured on Saturday as Hawick RFC brought an end to a difficult 2016/17 season at their annual end-of-season awards dinner.

After what was a disappointing season that saw the Greens languishing in the relegation zone for much of the year before saving their BT Premiership status in dramatic fashion last weekend, the evening symbolised the end of one of the most testing periods in the club’s recent history.

Fraser Renwick and outgoing coach Walker.

Edinburgh rugby-bound Graham scooped the top prize of coaches player of the year and Green Room player of the year, while fellow Scotland under-20 standout Renwick continued to build his impressive resume with the young player of the year and players player of the year award.

Club captain Bruce McNeil presented outgoing head coach Nikki Walker and Scott MacLeod, who was unable to attend the ceremony, with a gift for all service and commitment both gave to the club over the past three seasons.

“It was a great evening, without a doubt, after a long hard season it was a good way to bring it all to a close,” said club president John Thorburn.

“Two of our Scotland Under-20s won the bulk of the awards and I think they deserved them after giving us so much this season.

“After a bit of a pressure cooker week leading up to the play-off and the outcome of the game really helped the night. Everyone enjoyed themselves, some more than others.

“Overall it was an occasion to really decompress after such a testing season. Everyone gave their all to the club and we recognised that. It was a season full of ups and downs but we got there in the end.”

For his president’s award for outstanding contribution to the club, Thorburn awarded club doctor Morag Robertson with the honour for her support throughout the season in helping to keep the players on the pitch and away from the injury table.

“One of my roles as club president is to award someone who has contributed to the club in more ways than most think and I was honoured to award club doctor Morag Robertson that award,” continued Thorburn.

“She, and the whole medical team, have been fantastic all season. They have helped everyone through the hard times and have been invaluable to us. If it wasn’t for her and her team I don’t know how we would have finished the season.”