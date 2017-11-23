GRAHAM HOPING TO BUILD ON WIN

The Robbie Dyes return to action this weekend against Peebles in the Border League, eager to build on last weekend’s triumph and show they are finally ready to turn their season around.

For the first time this season, Hawick were able to enter a new week on a high after securing their first victory, a 34-29 triumph over local rivals Selkirk in the BT Cup, but the Greens were far from convincing.

The try count ended 5-5 as defensive lapses and a basic errors again haunted Hawick throughout the back-and-forth contest, with full-back Ali Weir’s conversions and penalties providing the difference maker.

“I am pleased with the win but not with the performance,” said Teri head coach George Graham, who needs his charges to show more defensive teeth Friday night against Peebles at the Gytes before he is ready to suggest his side have finally broken through.

“The boys were maybe a bit rusty after a week off training and playing but I felt they needed a break after such a long first half to the season.

“That’s no excuse now; we didn’t contest the ball well and gave away far too many penalties.

“Again, our defence was very poor and, really, anyone could have put points against us.

“Peebles this weekend are not going to be easy. They are another side who will be looking at taking a Premiership scalp and we’ll have to be ready.

“It’s a big challenge and, while I know we can beat them, we won’t if we keep defending the way we have been. If we don’t tackle, we’ll lose. It’s that simple.

“Anyone with a bit of run on them will be able to put points on us.

“This week, we’ll be working on fixing these basic mistakes and just drilling our defensive systems into everyone.

“The gap between where we want to be on all fronts of the game is closing. Hopefully, this weekend at the Gytes, we will narrow the gap even further ahead of a big second half of the season.”