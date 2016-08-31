It’s party time again after promotion

Preston Village 82 all out

Hawick & Wilton 83 for 3

Hawick & Wilton secured their fourth promotion in five seasons with a seven-wicket win over Preston Village.

The Teries knew that a victory would seal their place in division four next season and came flying out the blocks as Ryan Johnston took the first wicket with the second ball of the match.

Johnston got Hawick off to the best possible start to take his second wicket with Evan Alexander taking another catch before Stuart Hair got in on the act to reduce the home side to three for three. Johnston then made the score 15 for four as he picked up his 15th wicket of the season to put the visitors firmly in the driving seat.

Hawick seized control as Hair made it 23 for five in an excellent spell of bowling from the Teries openers.

Preston Village looked to fight back as a partnership of 33 looked to get the hosts into a respectable position before Ronan Alexander got his first wicket of the match soon before Gary Alexander put Hawick firmly in control with the seventh wicket.

The former then removed top scorer Manoharan for 23.

A mix up between the wickets from the Prestonpans side saw Hawick look in pole position at 64 for nine before a late revival edged the hosts towards respectability, but Morgan Tait wrapped things up as Hawick’s outstanding bowling performance saw them needing 83 for promotion.

A steady start from the father and son combination of Gary and Ronan Alexander eased any early nerves as they set about achieving their target in safe style. The pair frustrated the hosts as they struggled to find any chances.

Preston attempted the short-ball tactic to pose questions of Ronan, but he had the answers without any scares. The score reached beyond 50 before Gary Alexander was out lbw for 22. Fellow opener Ronan was out in the same fashion soon after for 23.

Euan Hair scored 10, including an exquisite cover drive before Pierce Solley’s huge six saw the Buccleuch Park men on the edge of promotion.

Skipper Phil Mactaggart joined Solley at the crease as they took Hawick to victory and sealed their place in division four next season.