Waverley on fire as they beat United in a cup final cracker

Hawick Waverley 5 Chirnside United 4

A cold swirling wind gusted over WS Happer Park, Greenlaw on Saturday. In this Waddell Cup final, however, the heat was on.

The first half in particular was a red-hot affair with the sizzling action producing seven goals.

Although matters cooled down a bit in the second period, both sides breathed fire in their quest for silverware throughout the game.

At the end of it all, though, it was Hawick Waverley who went home with the Waddell Cup.

Over the piece Waverley deserved to pick up the trophy. Sure it was close and sure both outfits had their moments, but Waverley had that little bit extra and it as this little bit extra that earned the Hawick men the honours.

Recently crowned Border Amateur League ‘A’ Division champions, Chirnside United, who were bidding for their fourth piece of silverware of the season, dominated the early play and with nine minutes gone opened the scoring.

In a probing raid Chris Young pinged over a low cross which was stuck away by Jordan Wood.

United’s joy was short lived, for two minutes later Waverley drew level.

Scott Craig backheeled the ball into the path of Jordan Yardley who blasted a shot into the back of the net.

Waverley were given a boost with this and in the 18th minute edged ahead when Dean McColm rifled home a Yardley cut back.

Minutes later Chirnside keeper Martin Todd prevented Waverley from going further in front in pulling off an excellent save from Yardley.

United then came bouncing back to equalise. After running through the middle Daniel Pattenden had a shot blocked.

The Chirnside man met the rebound and beat Waverley No.1 Ali Willison with a shot on the run.

With both sides giving their al,l the action continued to rage and after Todd had pulled out the stops in diving to tip a McColm effort round the post, Chirnside snatched a third when Alan Jess beat Willison with a well struck free-kick.

Waverley soon got themselves on a level pegging, Yardley doing the business with a spot-on finish from a Taylor Hope pass.

With two minutes of the first half remaining another goal arrived.

McColm tapped a short corner towards Charlie Hope and then took a return pass before whipping a cross high into the goalmouth which was bulleted into the back of the net by the head of Craig, who had rose above the United defence to make the connection.

Early in the second period Davis Hope almost got his name on the score sheet when nodding a Charlie Hope corner over the bar.

In Waverley’s next attack, Euan Gray unleashed a powerful drive that seemed destined for the target until being pushed away by Todd at the expense of a corner.

Todd showed his mettle again in keeping out a Taylor Hope free-kick with a two fisted save.

Chirnside came rallying back to grab an equaliser.

Substitute Joe Condy was their marksman as he rattled away a shot in a goalmouth skirmish following a corner.

With five minutes remaining Waverley made it a nap hand.

Latching on to a Yardley pass, McColm powered in a shot that sailed into the net after hitting the post.

The final was far from over though and in a hectic finishing period, Chirnside’s Sean Lackenby came near to scoring with a header on meeting a free-kick, while at the other end Todd pulled off a good save from Taylor Hope.

Waverley’s two-goal ace McColm said: “We were gutted in getting beat in the final of the South Cup the other week but winning the Waddell Cup has made up for this.

“I have won a few cups with the Waverley but never the Waddell so I am just delighted.

“It was always going to be a difficult game against Chirnside and we had to dig in deep from the very start The boys grafted hard, put a lot into the game and got the win that they deserved.”

Waverley: Willison, Dunne, Richardson, D Hope, Craig, C Hope, T Hope, Inglis, Gray, Yardley, McColm. Substitues: Jensen, Ford, Brown, McConnell.