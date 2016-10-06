Royalists shine brightly to set up Berwick crunch tie

Hawick Royal Albert 6

Civil Service Strollers 2

The sun was out for this William Hill Scottish Cup first-round replay tie – and on the pastures of Albert Park, Hawick Royal Albert cast their own rays of sunshine in giving a dazzling display that earned them a second-round away meeting with Berwick Rangers.

Turning on the heat from the opening whistle Royalists sailed into the lead with just two minutes gone.

After Civil Service keeper Stuart Burnside had pulled off an excellent double save from Josh Morris and Hamish Hunter, the ball broke to the feet of Karl Mitchell, who fired home.

In the 18th minute, the Albert struck again, Jon McInally sent Morris racing though with a spot on pass and the former Berwick Rangers striker produced a spot on finish in drilling a shot high into the net.

On-fire Royalists kept up the pressure and in the 27th minute the visitors fell into further arrears.

Finding space down the middle, Morris produced a clinical finish in shooting past the helpless Burnside.

Civil Service replied with a well worked move which ended in Albert No.1 Kyle Rankin pulling off a fine save from a Steven Froud header.

With nine minutes of the first half remaining, the fourth goal of the game arrived and once again it was the Albert who did the scoring.

Chasing a long clearance from Rankin, Morris clattered into the outcoming Burnside in the box. It looked a fair collision but the referee thought otherwise and awarded a penalty.

Morris made no mistake from the spot to complete his hat trick.

Following the changeover, Strollers came out full of purpose and drive and with six minutes gone, Matt Cunningham reduced the leeway when steering home a Shaun Turnbull corner kick with his head.

Seven minutes later, Froud got his name on the score sheet in beating Rankin all the way with a sweetly struck drive.

Strollers had the bit between their teeth at this stage but they were to lose it when the home men went nap in the 66th minute, ace marksman Morris doing the business in grabbing his fourth counter of the game.

In the 73rd minute, Mitchell completed the scoring with a glorious strike from 35 yards out.

Albert manager Dean Shanks said off his side’s top-notch result: “That was our best show since I became Hawick manager. The boys were just fantastic. I couldn’t fault a single player as they were all brilliant.

“The guys were asked to do a job and they sure did it. We let Civil Service get back into the game for a while at the start of the second half but we got this sorted out.

“Josh Morris and Kris Mitchell both scored some really good goals.

“It was a great win for the players, the club and the town and we now have a second round game against Berwick Rangers to look forward to”.

Hawick Royal Albert: K Rankin, R Stevenson, S Spence, D Johnson, N Smeaton, S Meikle, H Hunter, J McPartlin, J Morris, K Mitchell, J McInally. Subs: G Pettigrew, J Begbie, R Boyd, D Aitkin.