Royalists ready for their Highland cup adventure

Hawick Royal Albert are heading for the Highlands this weekend.

The destination, Elgin. The occasion, the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup and a clash with Elgin City.

The Royalists emerged the shock troops of the last round when toppling Berwick Rangers 3-2.

The Albert are the underdogs by far but are going into the Elgin game in a positive frame of mind.

Reflecting on his side’s big day, Albert assistant manager Dean Robertson said: “I have watched Elgin play twice.

“They lost both games but they play good passing football and are a very decent side.

“We know what to expect from them and go into the game well prepared.

“Like the Berwick Rangers game we have nothing to lose but plenty to gain.

“Our players, as well as the management team, have never been in a position like this before. Playing in the third round of the Scottish Cup is something very special.

“It’s a big occasion, a real experience and we are all looking forward to it.”