New stand nearly done at Duns

Duns Football Club are getting closer to the completion of their new grandstand at New Hawthorn Park.

As a result, the club would like to invite individuals and businesses to help them by sponsoring one of the new seats.

Individual sponsorship is £25 and for businesses the price is £50.

The club are also interested in discussing and exploring possible overall stand sponsorship and/or naming rights with any interested parties in the area.

Enquiries should be sent to the club chairman at chairman@dunsfc.co.uk or via any committee member.