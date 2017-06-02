Search

Kenny takes over at Albert

Kenny Aitchison

Hawick Royal Albert have shown age is no barrier by appointing Kenny Aitchison as their new boss.

Aitchison (23) has become the youngest gaffer in Lowland League history.

The centre-half has been scouting for Premiership side Partick Thistle and is a coach with a bright future.

Albert secretary Dougie Purves said: “Kenny has a lot of ambition and came across exceptionally well during his interview.

“It will surprise some people that we have a 23-year-old manager but we are confident Kenny will do a good job.”

Aitchison takes over from Kevin Milne, who quit last month. Milne was only in the post a few months but kept Albert in the division after taking over from Dean Shanks in February.