Hawick clubs are going for cup glory

Cup football rules the local football scene this weekend with all five Hawick clubs being involved in cup action.

Hawick Royal Albert face fellow Lowland League outfit Cumbernauld Colts in the second round of the SFA South Region Challenge Cup at Albert Park.

Speaking ahead of the game, Albert boss Dean Shanks told the Hawick News: “Hawick have never played Cumbernauld before and I haven’t seen them play, but I do know that they are doing well in the league and are a very experienced side.

“At the moment we are on a good run ourselves, though, in having won our last three games – the last two being derby matches against Selkirk and Gala which was a great boost for the club.

“The Cumbernauld game will be good preparation for our Scottish Cup tie against Berwick Rangers the following week.

“The Berwick game is a massive one but our focus is doing well against Cumbernauld first.

“It would be nice to get a bit of a run in the Challenge Cup, but our priority is to do well in the league and remain in it. So far, I am happy with the way things have been going for us but there is a long season ahead still.”

In the Waddell Cup, unbeaten Hawick United travel to tackle Chirnside United, while Hawick Waverley lock horns with Kelso Amateurs at Wilton Lodge Park.

Hawick Legion and Hawick Legion Rovers are also involved in the same competition in hitting the road to line up against Ancrum and Gordon respectively.