Witness appeal after man seen in possession of a knife in Hawick

Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses following a man being seen in possession of a knife in Hawick.

The incident occurred around 8.50pm yesterday (Sunday 16th April) on a walkway between the A7 and Galalaw Road.

The man is described as white, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins with short dark hair. He was believed to be wearing a black coloured body warmer, white short sleeved shirt, denim coloured jeans, black boots and a cap with a camouflage pattern on it.

He was last seen heading down the walkway towards Guthrie Drive.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or recognises the description is urged to contact the Community Policing Team at Hawick Police Station by 101.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.