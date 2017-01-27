Two more Hawick businesses shut up shop for good

Two more Hawick High Street retail outlets have shut up shop for good.

The Cash It In pawn shop outlet and the so-called shabby chic retailer Room 7a have called time on trading in the town centre.

They are just the latest in a long time of retailers to exit the once-bustling thoroughfare.

Hawick and Denholm independent councillor Watson McAteer said there was an acceptance that the High Street may “never be what it was”, but he believes the town has a bright future if a diversity of attractions can be created to “give people a reason to shop in Hawick”.

Mr McAteer added: “There is no lack of enthusiasm among the traders, but the key message we get across is that there is just not enough footfall in the town. “That’s why we have to continue to support the efforts of Future Hawick. That’s why I have supported getting Aldi here, the new distillery and the work at Wilton Lodge Park.

“The key is to create more diversity and the right atmosphere so that people have a reason to shop here.

“It’s really difficult, but we are starting from a low base, with Hawick and Eyemouth town centres having been judged the worst in the Borders.

“However, I believe we are heading in the right direction.”

Cash It In owner Loukas McGowan said: “We have sadly closed the Hawick shop.

“We would like to thank customers in Hawick for their support. All warranties and repairs have been transferred to the Galashiels shop.

“It was closed due to not being busy enough and also the daily travel being too much.

“The Galashiels shop is open as normal.”

Cash It In was opened in Hawick High Street in February 2015.

Room 7a, opened in the High Street back in April 2013 and run by Louisa Marshall, sold a wide variety of items, such as painted furniture, mirrors, lamps and jewellery.