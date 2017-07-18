Thieves target multiple Peebles homes overnight

Police are appealing for information after three homes in the Peebles area were broken into on Sunday night.

The incidents occurred between 10pm on Sunday and 5.45am yesterday morning at two addresses in Whitehaugh Park and another in Standalane View.

Canyon Spectril mountain bike

A black Mitsubishi L200 truck was stolen from the home in Standalane View and two high value mountain bikes, worth a four-figure sum of money, were taken from an address in Whitehaugh Park. Officers suspect there was also a break-in at a second address in Whitehaugh Park, although nothing is believed to have been taken.

There are no suspect descriptions available at this time but the properties appear to have been targeted when the occupiers were away.

Police constable Steven Irvine of Galashiels Police Station said: “These were high value thefts, and we believe all three addresses have been targeted.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Whitehaugh Park and Standalane View areas on the night of Sunday, 16 July, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Allone mountain bike

“I would also remind the public to take a few simple precautions whilst away from their property, such as cancelling deliveries to the door and making sure that curtains are closed at night and open during the day so as not to draw attention to an empty home.

“Those wishing to find out more about home safety can visit the Police Scotland website.”

The black Mitsubishi L200 taken from Standalane View has the reregistration number F12 CJW.

The bikes taken from Whitehaugh Park were a Canyon Spectril mountain bike with a silver frame, gold chain, black suspension forks and black and gold pedals and a black Onone mountain bike with green stickers and a child’s seat attached.

Police issue witness appeal.

Anyone with information can contact officers at Galashiels Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 588 of July 17, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.