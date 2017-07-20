Tapestries not seen for 100 years

A new exhibition of Burrell Tapestries is open at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow.

Giving the public the rare opportunity to see medieval and renaissance works from the Burrell Collection, the exhibition presents nine works from circa 1350 – 1725, including two which have not been on public display since the Glasgow International Exhibition at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in 1901.

Over a period of 60 years, Sir William Burrell (1861–1958) collected over 200 tapestries, developing an enviable knowledge of their history, design and manufacture. Today it ranks as one of the most significant collections of tapestries in the world, and includes majestic French and South Netherlandish tapestries commissioned by kings as well as smaller domestic tapestries woven in Germany and England for the emerging wealthy merchant classes.

Remarkable for their outstanding quality and wide-range of subject matter, many adorned the walls of Sir William’s homes including Hutton Castle in the Scottish Borders, whilst others were lent to exhibitions and museums throughout Britain.

One of the most notable works in the exhibition is the Scenes from the Life of John the Baptist: The Baptist preaching to the people, the publicans and the soldiers, circa 1516–21, which was formerly displayed in the vestibule at Hutton Castle.

