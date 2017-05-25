Switch of site for Hawick’s Argos store secures jobs of 11 staff

The new Argos store within Hawick’s Sainsbury’s supermarket opened this week, securing the jobs of almost a dozen staff formerly employed at the chain’s old outlet in the town.

The Argos staff had previously been based at the Homebase do-it-yourself store on Galalaw Business Park.

The new Hawick Argos store located inside Sainsbury's in Commercial Road.

Their move closer to the town centre follows Homebase being taken over by Australian retailer Wesfarmers last year.

All the 11 Argos staff previously based at Homebase have now been transferred to the new digital store within Sainsbury’s Hawick store in Commercial Road.

On hand to perform the official opening honours on Wednesday was Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall.

Mr Marshall, formerly the town’s honorary provost, said: “It is fantastic news for our town to see the transistion of Argos now complete, and I am sure that they will fit in very well within Sainsbury’s.

“This is also a very good news story for Hawick as it not only secures the exisiting 11 jobs but also adds to the 76 jobs already created by Sainsbury’s.

“More importantly, it will create a choice for not only townsfolk but also for the many visitors who choose Hawick as their destination.

“This news also can complement the huge retail and commercial investments that are already under way in the Commercial Road area of the town, and I wish both management, staff and customers the very best for the future.”

Argos had been at the Homebase site since August 2015.

Its new store will “bring extra choice and convenience to customers”, according to a spokesman for the catalogue firm.

He added: “It will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pick-up.

“20,000 products can also be ordered to collect in store within hours, and 20,000 extra products can be ordered for home delivery.”

David Mills, a spokesperson for Sainsbury’s, said: “We are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to the Hawick store.”

“The new shop is great news for customers who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.

“We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”