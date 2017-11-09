Swimming pool closes

Teviotdale Leisure Centre’s swimming pool will temporarily close from Monday, November 27, until mid-January 2018 for the first phase of a £263,000 redevelopment project.

The first phase of the redevelopment incorporates works to re-open the flume, closed in 2008 due to its age and operational costs. Smaller water-play features as well as behind the scenes work to the systems and plant room are also included in the first phase.

The rest of Teviotdale Leisure Centre will remain open during these works, with the next redevelopment phase starting in mid to late January 2018 and due to be completed in the spring. This involves the creation of a significantly larger and improved soft play area, a new exercise studio and creating a new reception area.

Plans to upgrade the café are also progressing and dates will be confirmed soon.