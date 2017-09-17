Search under way for Hawick’s answer to Kate Moss

A Hawick photographer is hoping to find the world’s next young supermodel on his doorstep.

Graeme Webb is launching an inaugural photographic competition for would-be models in the town aged 14 to 16.

Budding model Erin Lathangie, of Kelso.

The offer includes a free 30-minute photographic session, with one photograph taken at the session entered into a vote online.

Graeme will then choose the winner from the three entrants with the most votes.

Successful candidates could be heading for a catwalk career and superstardom to rival supermodels Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss.

Snapper Graeme’s photographs have already helped one young Kelso lass, Erin Lathangie, secure a modelling contract with Select model agency in London.

But he advises any budding models that success is down to both good looks and hard work.

He said: “The modelling agencies are always looking for someone with an unusual look, someone who is a bit different who stands out from the crowd and is not necessarily conventionally beautiful.

“You also have to have the right attitude because there is a lot of standing around, sometimes in cold conditions, waiting for the right lighting conditions. You can’t afford to be grumpy. Being a friendly person also helps too.”

Because of the age of the entrants invited to take part, they must be accompanied to any photographic session by an adult.

Graeme expects the majority of entries to come from girls, but boys are invited too.

The successful candidate wins a two-hour photography modelling session.

To book a free initial session, pop into his High Street shop or go to www.gwphotography.co.uk/nextmodel

The free sessions will be available until the middle of October, with the winner of the contest being announced soon afterwards.