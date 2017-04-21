Teries head to the polls on Common Riding Thursday

Voters in Hawick are preparing to head to the polls twice in a matter weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election.

No sooner will Teries have cast their votes at the local elections on Thursday, May 4, than they will be considering a trip back to the polling booth on Thursday, June 8.

And the constituency of Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk could be a key strategic battleground, as it was in 2015 General Election.

The early election has been welcomed by two men who fought for the seat two years ago – when the SNP’s Calum Kerr beat Tory John Lamont by only 328 votes.

However, Mr Kerr, who has confirmed he will defend the seat, has also questioned Mrs May’s motives in calling the election.

He said: “I would welcome the opportunity to go back to the people who elected me and to make a renewed case for representing the region I’m proud to call home.

“However, I do question the Prime Minister’s motives in calling this extraordinary vote.

“The naked opportunism behind this move puts the interests of an increasingly right-wing Tory Party before those of the country.”

MSP Mr Lamont, the favourite to be selected as Tory candidate, said: “Voters in the Borders will have a clear choice between the SNP, who will use this campaign to try and manufacture a case for separation, and the Scottish Conservatives who will stand up for a strong Government to get the best Brexit deal for Scotland.”