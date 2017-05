The Conservatives took the first two places in the Mid Berwickshire ward, with John Greenwell winning and Mark Rowley coming second.

The SNP’s Donald Moffat took third place.

The Lib Dem’s Frances Renton loses her seat.

Mr Greenwell was jeered as he made mention of a second referendum for Scottish independence, but thanked his voters, after saying he “felt sick” waiting for the result.

Next to be declared will be ward 7, East Berwickshire