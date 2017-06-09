General Election: “It seems the challenging environment that we expected has been borne out on the day” – Calum Kerr

The SNP’s Calum Kerr has not yet officially knocked over his king in this chess game, but as counting continues at Kelso, it looks very much like his short reign as MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk is over.

He told us: “We ran a good campaign ,,, our votes held, but it’s clear that the Liberal vote in particular seems to have moved to the Conservatives.

“So, it seems the challenging environment that we expected has been borne out on the day.”

Of his time in Westminster, which seems to have been brutally cut short, he said: “I have had a phenomenal two years where I’ve worked very hard, and my team have been fantastic. We have managed to do a huge amount in that time, leveraging my own knowledge and backlground in digital.

“I’m glad to have had the opportunity. I have enjoyed it, and I feel I have made a difference, but two years was not a long time to have,

“But at the moment, it looks like for Theresa May, whose idea it was to hold this snap election, it might not have been the best decision ... not so much strong and stable, but weak and wobbly as it turns out.”

The SNP are expected to drop almost 20 seats in Scotland, but it was always going to be difficult to match the highs of 2015.

Mr Kerr said: “It’s hard to tell what we’re doing nationally at the moment because exit polling is not always reliable,

“But what I think is clear is that the SNP remain the number one party in Scotland and we will remain the third party in the UK, which is hugely significant as we look towards a period of uncertainty, and it seems at the moment that we will be left with a hung parliament.